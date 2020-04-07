KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in the southeast part of the city.
Officers responded to the call in the 11400 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m.
According to police, the victim said someone fired into the apartment from outside the building and hit the victim.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Officers noted that there was a baby in the apartment at the time of the shooting but that the baby was unharmed. Police are now working to locate a relative to assist with the child care.
Investigators noted that they currently had no information on suspects or possible vehicles involved with this shooting at this time.
