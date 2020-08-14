INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - One person is dead following a shooting overnight in Independence.
The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday along East 16th and South Brookside.
Investigators say police found a person shot and killed in the area.
Police are anyone with information that could help solve this deadly mystery to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477) or the Independence Police Department tip line at 816-325-7777. Tips can also be sent via email to leads@indepmo.org.
