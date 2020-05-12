RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) - One person has died after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the intersection of Raytown Road and Gregory Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. for a vehicle crash.
When officers arrived at the location, they located two vehicles that had crashed. One adult male was deceased at the scene.
The other driver only received minor injuries.
