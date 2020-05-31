KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: What started out as a peaceful protest is now being considered an unlawful assembly after some individuals threw items at the police.
The police said just before 8:30 p.m. that bottles were being thrown at officers at 47th and Main.
They then said, "Due to the items being thrown at officers, the protest has been declared an unlawful assembly. Everyone must leave."
Soon after, tear gas was deployed in the area.
Later the items thrown included: A traffic cone, more frozen water bottles, and a jug of milk. Officers then used rubber bullets.
KCTV5 will have continuing updates into the night. Stay with us for updates.
After a night of unrest, protesters returned to The Plaza in the area of the J.C. Nichols Fountain again on Sunday.
Protesters could be seen chanting, "No justice, no peace," "I can't breathe," and "Black lives matter." "George Floyd," "Racism has got to go," and "Hands up, don't shoot," could also be heard.
KCTV5 News Reporter Kaci Jones estimated about 800 protesters were there.
As of 4 p.m., the protests were peaceful police said. The authorities have been providing updates to the media every hour as the day goes on and protests continue.
Sunday's protest has a different context than in previous days, as KCMO has a curfew set at 8 p.m. That means that people out in the city's entertainment districts or at parks will be subject to arrest.
"I know folks are hurting, but please, no matter our pain or anger, let’s make sure we all get home safely," said Mayor Quinton Lucas. "I know we have a lot to fix and work on. Let’s do it together. I’m in. But, let’s not have more hurt tonight."
The police said, "It’s a very small percentage of the crowd that gets violent. Less than 10%. But 10% of 2,000 people is a lot of people."
During their 4 p.m. update, the police said they had found some stashes of bricks and rocks around The Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. The police said they are picking them up as they find them and do not know who placed them there. They have asked people to call 911 if they spot them, so they can be picked up. "This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard," they said.
