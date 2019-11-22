KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City say they had to stop a bloody and naked man from attacking a homeowner Wednesday afternoon.
Officers report that the homeowner had let the 34-year-old suspect stay at his residence in the 3500 block of Jefferson Street Tuesday night.
Just after noon on Wednesday the homeowner said he saw the man throwing items of a second-story window of the victim’s home before he climbed out of the window, went onto the roof and then jumped off belly-first, “like Peter Pan.”
When police arrived at the home, the suspect was running naked through the front yard and trying to fight the homeowner in an attempt to get back inside the house. The officers told the suspect to get away from the victim, but he would not comply, at which point the officers deployed Tasers.
The officers noted they deployed the Taser twice but that the suspect was still fighting to get inside the house, so they used the Taser for a third time and called additional officers to the scene.
The officers were finaly able to get the suspect in custody, though the man kicked and spat in the face of Kansas City Fire Department personnel who showed up to assist at the scene. The suspect was sedated and taking for medical evaluation.
It was determined the suspect was high on PCP, which officers said can cause users to remove clothing and become impervious to pain. According to the KCPD, officers had responded to numerous calls involving PCP in the last few weeks.
The suspect in this case was cited for disorderly conduct, property damage, resisting arrest and indecent exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.