OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities have confirmed that multiple people were injured in a crash in Olathe on Sunday evening.
According to the police, the accident happened in the area of Old Highway 56 and Harrison Street around 5 p.m.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes and involved four vehicles.
Multiple people in the vehicles were injured, police say, and had to be taken to the hospital. Some of them have life-threatening injuries.
The authorities have not confirmed to KCTV5 News exactly how many people were injured. However, an automated email from the county sent out just after 5 p.m. classified this wreck as a "mass casualty accident" due to the number of injuries.
As of around 7:45 p.m., there were still at least two damaged cars at the scene. The others had been presumably towed away before away beforehand.
Eastbound traffic was closed west of Harrison Street.
Olathe police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call the police department at 913-971-6950.
