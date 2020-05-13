KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A multi-agency partnership led by Kansas City police has led to the arrest of two suspects charged with shooting a 5-year-old in the face.
A Kansas City Police officer that was working off-duty security on March 31 at a QuikTrip located in the 6800 block of East Truman Road heard the sound of gunshots. He then saw a man hanging out of the passenger window of a black SUV holding a rifle at Truman and Winchester. The man fired eight to ten times to the east.
As on-duty officers came to the area, they soon heard from police in Independence about a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the face at a home there. Police determined she was a victim of the man shooting out of the SUV at Truman and Winchester.
After police encountered her at the home, she was rushed to the hospital. Kansas City Police found multiple shell casings from different guns at the original scene at Truman and Winchester.
Police said several adults were at the home in Independence, but they were originally deceptive about what happened and who was in the victim’s vehicle. The 5-year-old’s mother eventually identified the driver of the black SUV as a woman named Teresa, with whom she was having a feud. Detectives soon found video of Teresa driving the SUV in the area about the same time as the shooting.
“Kansas City Police presented the case at the recently implemented Shoot Review meeting. These weekly meetings bring together KCPD members from multiple units, federal law enforcement partners, prosecutors and Missouri Probation and Parole. The goal is to bring as many resources to bear as possible to solve non-fatal shootings. Teresa, it turned out, was on parole. Missouri Probation and Parole worked with KCPD to revoke her parole, and police arrested her for a parole violation. When she was arrested, she had a stolen handgun with her that subsequently matched shell casings from the scene. When police asked her who the man in the SUV with her shooting out the window was, she said she only knew him by his street name, Fantasma, which means “ghost” in Spanish.”
The Kansas City Police Department said through database analysis and review of surveillance video from around the city, they believed they at least knew what Fantasma looked like. They showed his picture in lineups to victims and witnesses, and they were finally able to identify him by name and implicate him as the shooter.
According to officials, Fantasma’s real name is Andres Roldan and he is 36 years old. Detectives found him on April 29, sleeping in a vehicle near 34th and South Benton. A firearm and body armor were located in his vehicle. He is a convicted felon and therefore prohibited from possessing those items. According to people nearby, he had been sleeping in the vehicle for several weeks.
Authorities also said 41-year-old Teresa Ramirez-Martinez and Roldan both were charged with aggravated assault and armed criminal action at the end of April. They are being held on $100,000 cash-only bonds. Police ultimately determined Ramirez-Martinez and Roldan followed the victim’s vehicle that night on March 31. Both of them fired shots at the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by multiple adults and children, including the 5-year-old who was struck. When the suspects quit following them, the victims realized the girl had been hit. They went to their home in Independence and called 911.
Officials said the girl is making a good recovery and fortunately, the bullet missed vital organs, but she will have permanent damage to her face. She will need multiple surgeries.
