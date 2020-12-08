KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a fatality wreck involving a motorcycle near downtown.
It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 35 between Front Street and Admiral Boulevard.
Police say a blue Dodge Ram was traveling south on I-35 just north of Independence Avenue. To his right was a large Penske box truck.
Driver of the Dodge told police he heard the revving of a motorcycle engine and then realized the motorcycle was driving between his Dodge and the Penske truck.
The motorcycle driver struck both the Dodge and Penske trucks, losing control, and the driver was thrown off the motorcycle onto the highway, police say.
According to officers, the driver of the motorcycle did have a helmet on, but it was not secured and flew off down the shoulder of the highway.
The driver was taken to an area hospital where he died shortly after arrival.
The highway was completely shut down for approximately 2 1/2 hours.
