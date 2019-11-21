This photo shows the Holiday Inn in Fenton, Mo, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. An elderly woman who feared she was developing dementia removed her mentally disabled adult daughter from a care facility, then fatally stabbed her in a suburban St. Louis hotel before attempting to kill herself, police and relatives say. Marjorie Theleman, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her daughter, Sharon Theleman, after police were summoned to a hotel in Fenton because the pair had not checked out.