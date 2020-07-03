Police Lights

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — The body of a northeastern Kansas woman reported missing last month has been found in a local storage unit, Junction City police said.

Investigators positively identified the body as that of Tina Bennett, 52, of Junction City, police said late Thursday in a news release.

Bennett was reported missing on June 20, police said. Her remains were found June 26 in the otherwise empty storage unit, but officials did not identify the body until after an autopsy and fingerprint verification.

Police have not said how Bennett died, but said foul play is suspected. No arrests had been reported in the case by Friday morning. Police asked anyone with information on Bennett's disappearance or death to call Crime Stoppers.

Junction City is about 65 miles west of Topeka.

