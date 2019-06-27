190627_Missing-11-yo_Keenan-Lee_story.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police say a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy has been found safe.

Keenan Lee was last seen Sunday in the area of the 2900 block of Garfield Ave. He was located about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say there was a concern for his health since he needs daily medication and could be in need of medical care.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.