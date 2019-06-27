KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police say a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy has been found safe.
Keenan Lee was last seen Sunday in the area of the 2900 block of Garfield Ave. He was located about 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say there was a concern for his health since he needs daily medication and could be in need of medical care.
