KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The police say this individual has been located and is safe.
Previous coverage is below.
The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered man.
Richard Holmes was last seen near 102nd and S. Beacon Avenue today.
He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
He requires medical care and his family is very concerned for his welfare.
If you find him, please call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
