KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police are investigating after three minors were hit by a car in an area near Ruskin High School and Ruskin Way Park on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the police, officers were patrolling in the area of Ruskin Way and Corrington when they saw a large disturbance near the intersection.
The police then spoke with the suspect and her daughter.
The daughter said that was an ongoing issue between their family and a former classmate. On her way home from school, she was approached by a group of other minors that that she knows. They then began to assault her in the street.
The suspect then arrived in the area in her vehicle and saw the assault taking place. She then accelerated and hit three of the minors involved in the incident.
The suspect has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
We spoke to the families of those struck and they said they feared the worst when the school told them what happened.
The text Lashaunda Harris received from a school administrator yesterday afternoon said, “There was an issue and Marques was hit by a car.”
“He could have died,” she said.
Marques and two other boys were hit by the car the suspect was driving.
“It happened so fast,” he said. “I blacked out for a second then rolled off the dash.”
Harris said the windshield of the car cracked from the impact.
“It had to have been going fast,” she said. “For that windshield to be caved in, it had to have some speed behind it.”
Harris said the story the driver told police, as described earlier, is not the whole story.
“Whatever it is, she shouldn't have run them over,” Harris said.
Marques stayed home from school on Friday. He is sore, but nothing is broken. He’s scheduled to return to school next week.
“My ribs hurt and my right leg and my shoulder hurt,” he said.
“I'm thankful everyone walked away with their life,” his mother said. “The whole thing has me leery. Like, I don't want anything to happen to him.”
As of Thursday evening, no charges have been filed against the driver.
