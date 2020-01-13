KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a middle school student was struck in a hit and run crash Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to South 55th Street and Osage Avenue around 2:45.
Officials confirmed to KCTV5 News that a 13-year-old Turner Middle School student was struck by a vehicle at that location. That teenager was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Turner USD #202 Facebook Page, the driver of the vehicle left the scene. According to police, the driver was later taken into custody.
The district is working with law enforcement to provide any assistance in identifying the car. If you have any information that could identify the car or driver, please call KCKPD at (913) 596-3000 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-TIPS or (913) 474-8477.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
