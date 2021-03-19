SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A man suspected of DUI punched a Shawnee police officer in the face during a traffic stop, authorities say.
Police were called about 11:15 a.m. Friday to Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman to investigate an intoxicated driver call.
Officers located the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated as the driver pulled into the driveway of his home in the 14000 block of 67 Street. Police said the driver exited the vehicle and proceeded to walk away at which point the officer contacted the driver.
As the officer was behind the driver, the driver turned around and struck the officer in the face.
An "assist the officer" event was broadcasted. After a brief struggle, the driver was taken into custody for DUI and battery of on a law enforcement officer.
The officer sustained minor injuries to his face and being tended to at a local hospital. The driver declined medical attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.