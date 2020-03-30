KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officers with the Kansas City Police Department are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while he was on a RideKC bus Monday morning.
According to police, the attack happened around 10:20 a.m. In northeast Kansas City in the area of Independence Avenue and Park Avenue East.
Police officials said the victim was on the bus when someone he knew saw him from the street and started shooting.
The shooting was not-life threatening, and at least one person was seen apparently being taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
