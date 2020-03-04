KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police were called about 2 a.m. to the area of 10th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in response to a call of shots fired. Officers found an unresponsive man lying on the ground, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any information yet on the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.
There is no description of the suspect in the deadly shooting. Police said they are gathering evidence and trying to figure out exactly what happened.
This is the 27th homicide of the year for Kansas City. At this point last year, there were 22.
