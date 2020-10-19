KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a south Kansas City McDonald's.
Police were called about 11 a.m. Monday to the McDonald’s on Hickman Mills Drive just off of Red Bridge Road in south Kansas City.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the man fatally wounded by a gunshot inside a vehicle.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information and no one is in custody, police said.
This death marks Kansas City's 152nd homicide of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.