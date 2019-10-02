OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A male who was running from police jumped off a bridge at 103rd onto 69 Highway Wednesday afternoon.
An officer was attempting to stop the male for an aggravated burglary when the male ran from the officer.
The aggravated burglary occurred at 103rd and Antioch and officers made contact with the man at 103rd and 69 Highway.
When police tried to talk to him, the man ran off and jumped over a fence. He then jumped off the bridge and hit the pavement below which was 69 Highway.
Officers said the man is in stable condition at this time.
