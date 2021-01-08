Police lights generic daytime
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Blue Springs police are investigating a shooting incident during an eviction.

Officers were called about 9:20 a.m. Friday to the 400 block of Northwest Wechester Drive where Jackson County court deputies were serving an eviction notice.

Upon arrival, it was determined that one or both of the court deputies shot a man. That man has been taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The deputies were not injured.

Police say there is no danger to the community.

The Jackson County Courthouse issued the following statement:  

The Court has been made aware that two 16th Judicial Circuit Process Deputies were serving a writ this morning when at some point during their interaction with the occupant of the house, he retrieved and pointed a weapon at them. The deputies drew and ultimately discharged their weapons, striking the individual.

The matter is being investigated by the Blue Springs Police Department. Pursuant to Court policy, the deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

