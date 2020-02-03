KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Man in custody after early Monday morning standoff.
Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to North 41st Street just south of Parallel Parkway around 1:30 for a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived on the scene, they learned that following the disturbance, the suspect fired a weapon inside of the house which traveled outside and struck an occupied residence next door. The suspect was not at the location when officers arrived.
Officers are on the scene of a barricaded suspect in the 4100 block of Parallel Ave. Parallel is closed between I-635 and 43rd street.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) February 3, 2020
Around 5:30 a.m. the suspect returned to the residence, and police were called back to the location. The victim and their children were able to exit the residence, but the suspect refused to come out.
After a few hours of negotiating, the suspect surrendered to police without incident and was taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.