KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Man in custody after early Monday morning standoff.

Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to North 41st Street just south of Parallel Parkway around 1:30 for a domestic disturbance.  

When they arrived on the scene, they learned that following the disturbance, the suspect fired a weapon inside of the house which traveled outside and struck an occupied residence next door. The suspect was not at the location when officers arrived.

Around 5:30 a.m. the suspect returned to the residence, and police were called back to the location. The victim and their children were able to exit the residence, but the suspect refused to come out. 

After a few hours of negotiating, the suspect surrendered to police without incident and was taken into custody. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

