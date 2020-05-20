Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An adult male is in critical condition after he lost control while driving his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 10500 block of N. Ambassador around 3 p.m. for a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.

Authorities said the investigation determined that a Harley Davidson, with one occupant, had been southbound when the driver apparently lost control in a curve.

The motorcycle on its side and the driver was thrown to the roadway.

He was transported to a local hospital and was most recently listed in critical condition.

Police did note the driver was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

