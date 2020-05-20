KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An adult male is in critical condition after he lost control while driving his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 10500 block of N. Ambassador around 3 p.m. for a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.
Authorities said the investigation determined that a Harley Davidson, with one occupant, had been southbound when the driver apparently lost control in a curve.
The motorcycle on its side and the driver was thrown to the roadway.
He was transported to a local hospital and was most recently listed in critical condition.
Police did note the driver was wearing a helmet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.