KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A man found with gunshot wounds on a Kansas City street has died, police said.
Officers were called to an area north of Independence Plaza at Eighth Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City just after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of gunshots and a person lying in the street, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Police said they had no information on suspects in the killing and have asked the public to call detectives with any information on the crime.
Data compiled by the Kansas City Star shows the death was the city's 105th homicide this year, compared with 76 homicides in Kansas City by this time last year.
