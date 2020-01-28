KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in the city's Historic Northeast.
Officers were called numerous times about 12:20 a.m. after gunshots were heard near Smart and Lawndale avenues.
When police arrived on scene, they found the victim. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KCTV5 News is still working to learn more about the victim and a potential suspect.
If anyone has any information or saw anything at all they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.