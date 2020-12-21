KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening.
Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. to Cleveland Avenue and North 18th Street on a death investigation. When they entered the home, they found a man in his 50s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
No suspect information was immediately known. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
