RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Raytown.
Raytown police were called about 9:20 p.m. Monday to several reports of gunshots heard in the area of the 8400 block of Lane Drive.
Officers arrived at that location and found a vehicle parked on the street with a man dead inside the car. He appeared to have been shot. police said.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
The victim's name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.