LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- 8:23 p.m. update: "Investigators worked all day canvassing the area to the north of where she was last seen and we were able to locate Ms. Bruce on some business surveillance cameras," said the Lee's Summit Police Department.
However, they said that "even with the surveillance images, we still can’t seem to find her."
"It is rare for us to not locate a Silver Alert in the first 24 hours," they add.
Please help share this story and information about her in order to assist in locating her.
Previous coverage is below.
4:35 p.m. update from the police: Investigators have been working through the day to locate Evelyn Bruce.
The police have shared another picture of her, which shows her in the clothes she was last wearing (leopard print). She also had a pink coat with her.
In their update, they say she was last seen at 9:45 p.m. near NE Ralph Powell and NE Woods Chapel.
Previous coverage is below.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee's Summit woman they say is missing and endangered, with dementia.
Evelyn Bruce, 63, was last seen on-foot at Crossroads of Lee's Summit Apartments, on Northeast Town Centre Boulevard, northwest of 291 Highway and Interstate 470.
Bruce is a black woman, 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She may be wearing a black wig, pink coat, leopard-print shirt and leggings.
She has dementia, diabetes and epilepsy, and requires medication that she does not have with her.
Anyone with any helpful information is asked to call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency. They can also call the Lee's Summit Police Department at 816-200-2202.
