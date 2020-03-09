OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a medium sized, yellow, lab mix dog that killed another dog and bit five people on Sunday evening.
It was just after 4 p.m. when Victoria Port walked outside with her two dachshunds, 8-year-old Dash and 6-year-old Ellie.
Port says that’s when the neighbor’s dog came flying down the steps and attacked Ellie, killing her before turning its attention to Dash.
The lab mix bit all five people that tried to intervene including Port as she held tight to Dash. At least two people were treated at the ER.
One of the men who was attacked said the same dog bit him in October and he had to get six stitches.
Overland Park police say they searched for the dog until well after dark Sunday night and most of the day Monday.
“Last time we heard the dog went into a drainage ditch. The officers did try to go in that ditch but the further they went in it got darker and darker and it was late at night so they couldn’t find the canine,” John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department said.
KCTV5 News talked with the owner of the dog that attacked. She said the dog managed to escape the apartment on its own and expressed sympathy over what happened to the couples’ dog.
Police say the owner is cooperating with the investigation and say the dog was current on his rabies vaccinations, which is a massive relief when you consider how vicious the attack was and the fact that the dog is still out there.
Still, experts say you need to use caution in a situation like this.
“So certainly, do not approach this dog. Dogs that are anxious will absolutely snap at strangers, so call Animal Control, call local police officers to make sure they can safely apprehend the dog for the safety of the people, but also the safety of this dog,” Veterinarian Dr. Libby Robertson said.
If you see the dog, police are asking you just call 911 right away. In the meantime, if he is a repeat biter, there is a very good chance a judge will order the dog to be euthanized.
