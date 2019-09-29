KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The robberies happened on Saturday and Sunday night at Food Truck Central in Kansas City, Kansas.
The giant purple restaurant on wheels, R&R Paseo Grill, is gone along with the Waffler.
“A lot of people think this is just a weekend thing that people do as a hobby, but this is our full-time job,” Keenan O’Brien, co-owner of the Waffler said.
Without the truck, they’ll have to cancel about 25 events. They won’t be able to get a new mobile kitchen in time to finish the season, but they don’t even want a new truck.
“We have a certain attachment and fondness for our little restaurant on wheels that somebody took for menial gain,” O’Brien said.
The 23-foot roving restaurant is named Lucy.
Mindy Gallagher, co-owner of the Waffler with O’Brien, says Lucy has a lot of memories and personal items inside her.
“I associate her with my son and my late husband and she’s our livelihood,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher’s husband died last month. She can’t bring him back, but she hopes someone can help find Lucy the food truck.
“We’ve had so much fun in her and met so many awesome people that it just hurts. Financially and emotionally,” Gallagher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.