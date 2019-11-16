KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City have released a photo of a person of interest and vehicle of interest in connection to late Friday night's homicide.
The homicide happened in the 7500 block of E. 87th Street in KCMO.
The vehicle is a Silver 2010 Kia Sou with a license plate of 624LVB.
It happened around 11:58 p.m. on Friday evening.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
---------
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person deceased.
Just before midnight, officers were called to the 7500 block of East 87th Street on a disturbance call for a person with a weapon.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect, who has been described as wearing a black hat and was seen running from the scene. Police were unable to apprehend the suspect at that time.
Police said that the victim, who has been described as an adult male between 35-40 years old, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are attempting to identify a male subject and a vehicle of interest.
Detectives are currently contacting witnesses and still investigating this scene.
If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Any information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 reward.
