UPDATE: The child's parent has been located, and the girl has been given back to the parent, according to Blue Springs police.
------------------------------------------------------------------
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the guardians of a young girl found early Wednesday morning in Blue Springs.
The 5-year-old girl told officers her name is Danielle. She was found near Southwest Cemetery Road and Southwest South Avenue, according to the Blue Springs Police Department.
Police said they have canvassed the area multiple times and have not been able to find her parents or guardians.
If anyone recognizes this girl, they should contact police at 816-228-0151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.