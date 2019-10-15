OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Olathe man.
39-year-old Kristofer Edwin Bain is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 215 pounds. It is said that Bain has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black cargo pants and a dark gray baseball hat. Bain is believed to be driving his white 2015 Dodge Ram 1500.
Police said that Bain was last seen Monday morning before heading to work. No one has been able to reach him by his phone.
If you have seen Bain or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Olathe police at (913) 782-0720.
October 15, 2019
