MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old.
Aubreana Marquel Mecum is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police said that Mecum is possibly driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus.
If located, you are asked to call the Merriam Police Department at 913-782-0720.
