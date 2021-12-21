Brandon Jones missing.PNG

Brandon L. Jones.

 (Provided by the Riverside Police Department)

RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- The police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since last Wednesday.

According to Riverside Police Department, Brandon L. Jones is 47 years old and a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. 

He was last seen on Dec. 15 in Riverside, where he was driving a light silver Chevrolet Captiva SUV with Missouri plates "RH8 X6W."

If you have any information about where Mr. Jones may be, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

