KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia.
64-year-old Dennis Lefmann is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with gray hair.
Lefmann was last seen leaving the Greyhound Bus Station located at 1101 Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday at approximately 1:45 p.m.
Lefmann was traveling from Iowa to Arkansas via Greyhound Bus when he went missing.
If located, call 911 immediately. Contact the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136 with any information regarding his whereabouts.
