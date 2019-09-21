robert m taylor.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are looking for a man that escaped the Heartland Center for Behavior Change Saturday.

Officers were called to the Heartland Center for Behavior Change located at 1514 Campbell Street in Kansas City, Missouri at 9:20 a.m. for two inmates that had escaped.

Just after 9:30 a.m., police located one inmate but are still looking for 33-year-old Robert M. Taylor.

Taylor was being held on numerous city charges and now faces additional charges related to the escape.

If anyone knows Taylor’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the police.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.