KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are looking for a man that escaped the Heartland Center for Behavior Change Saturday.
Officers were called to the Heartland Center for Behavior Change located at 1514 Campbell Street in Kansas City, Missouri at 9:20 a.m. for two inmates that had escaped.
Just after 9:30 a.m., police located one inmate but are still looking for 33-year-old Robert M. Taylor.
Taylor was being held on numerous city charges and now faces additional charges related to the escape.
If anyone knows Taylor’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the police.
