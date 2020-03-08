OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a dog that bit five people on Sunday evening.
According to the police, the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 138th and Lamar Street.
Five people were bitten there, then the dog ran away and was not found.
The police said the dog is a medium sized, yellow, mixed lab.
They said the dog was aggressive, so anyone who encounters the animal should not try to catch it but call Overland Park PD instead at 913-895-6300.
