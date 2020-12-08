emma looker.jpg

UPDATE from Independence police:

Missing Endangered/ Runaway Juvenile Update: We have spoken with the man in the previously released photo. We are no longer looking for him in connection with this case. Emma Looker is still missing. If you know where she is call (816) 836-3600

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old runaway who is considered potentially endangered.

Emma M. Looker is five-foot-five and 125 pounds, with long brown curly hair. Police said her family last saw her Dec. 2 in Independence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

