UPDATE: The child's mother has been located, and she is on her way to the police station, as of 12:30 p.m.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the guardians of a 5-year-old child found Friday morning in Blue Springs.
Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Missouri 7 Highway and Moreland School Road after someone saw a child wandering in the street among the traffic. Police safely retrieved the child, who officers believe is named Isaac.
Police said it appears that the boy is non-verbal autistic. If anyone knows who the child is or where his parents are, they are asked to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.
