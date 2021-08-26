INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police say they have found the mother of a wandering boy found Thursday in Independence.
Officers were called about 1 p.m. to the area of Lake Drive and Northern Boulevard. The child was found walking up Northern Boulevard.
Police said they found the boy's mother shortly before 1:30 p.m.
