Police seek parents of wandering boy found in Independence

Officers were called about 1 p.m. to the area of Lake Drive and Northern Boulevard. The child was found walking up Northern Boulevard.

 Independence Police

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police say they have found the mother of a wandering boy found Thursday in Independence.

Police said they found the boy's mother shortly before 1:30 p.m.

