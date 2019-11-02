JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Police issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man diagnosed with PTSD, high blood pressure and a heart condition earlier Saturday morning.
73-year-old Jimmie D. Adams is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 220 pounds, has gray hair with brown eyes.
According to police, Adams recently moved from Texas and was receiving medical treatment. He left his residence located in the 900 block of Gambrell Street, in Greenwood, Missouri on October 31 around 3 p.m. without his medication.
Later on Saturday, police said that Adams had been located safely in Lee's Summit.
