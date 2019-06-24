Missing
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia.

64-year-old Dennis Lefmann is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with gray hair.

Lefmann was last seen leaving the Greyhound Bus Station located at 1101 Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Lefmann was traveling from Iowa to Arkansas via Greyhound Bus when he went missing.

About four hours later, Lefmann was found and is said to be doing OK. 

