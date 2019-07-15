KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered teenager that has Autism.
Tristen Doty is a 15-year-old described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen at North 29th Street and State Avenue going east, on Monday around 7:30 P.M.
Doty has Autism and requires continuous care by family. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike t-shirt and black sweatpants.
Doty was found early Tuesday morning on a KCATA bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.