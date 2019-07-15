Missing robert.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

Javion Robert is 9-years-old and is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. Police said that Robert has brown hair and brown eyes.

Robert was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

It is said that he was in the area of East 99th Street and James A Reed on Monday at about 5:30 p.m.

Family is worried about Robert due to his young age and not having his medication with him.

About two hours later, police said that Robert was located and is back home, safe and secure. 

