Jimmy Lee Brown

Jimmy Lee Brown, 73, walked away from his home at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of S. Kings Highway in Independence and has not returned.

 (Independence Police Department)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has canceled an endangered SILVER Alert for a missing elderly man.

Jimmy Lee Brown, 73, was found safe hours later after he walked away from his home at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of S. Kings Highway in Independence and has not returned.

Brown has dementia, police say.

