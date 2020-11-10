INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has canceled an endangered SILVER Alert for a missing elderly man.
Jimmy Lee Brown, 73, was found safe hours later after he walked away from his home at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of S. Kings Highway in Independence and has not returned.
Brown has dementia, police say.
