KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City have located a man who was reported missing Thursday morning.
Shortly after 12 p.m., officers said they had located 69-year-old Damian Sanchez, who had been missing since around 6 a.m., and that he was safe.
There had been a concern for Mr. Sanchez’s safety due to his difficulty with speaking and an advanced case of dementia.
The Kansas City Police Department thanked everyone who assisted in locating the man.
