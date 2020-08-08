Ee6oyxhWAAAV1X6.jfif
Kansas City Police

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police locate family of girl walking alone.

Kansas City police posted a tweet Saturday afternoon stating they located a little girl approximately 2-3-years-old walking in the area of 38th and Benton.

Just before 2 p.m., police said the girl's family had been located and she is safe. 

