KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police locate family of girl walking alone.
Kansas City police posted a tweet Saturday afternoon stating they located a little girl approximately 2-3-years-old walking in the area of 38th and Benton.
🚨 ALERT 🚨 this little girl was just found by officers walking in the area of 38th and Benton. She is estimated to be 2-3 years old; if you recognize her please call the Missing Persons Unit at 234-5136 or 911. pic.twitter.com/2BSduaBU1H— kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 8, 2020
Just before 2 p.m., police said the girl's family had been located and she is safe.
We have located her family and reunited them; thank you all for the help.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 8, 2020
