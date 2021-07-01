KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say they have located family members after a young boy was dropped off at a Kansas City community center and left abandoned.
Officers say a man walked into Emmanuel Cleaver Family Educational Center, located at 4736 Prospect, about 10 a.m. Thursday and dropped off the child. He then asked them to keep him safe and then left.
The child is approximately 3-4 years old and goes by the first name of Treylin.
