BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Police were led on a pursuit after a vehicle was stolen from KCI.
Deputies in Bates County were notified of a pursuit coming into Bates County from Linn County, Kansas on Sunday.
The deputies were told that the vehicle being pursued was a white 2019 Ford F150. The pursuit headed north on County Road 10001 towards 18 highway where a deputy deployed stop sticks hitting all four tires on the Ford.
Shortly after the stop sticks were deployed, the Ford went through a fence and out into a field on the south side of 18 highway. Two subjects then fled from the vehicle.
After a search, the K9 unit was able to take the male subject, identified as 42-year-old Bryan Bailes into custody. Another K9 unit was able to take a female subject into custody who was identified as 31-year-old Mary Freeman-Appleton.
Bailes was transported to a local hospital before he was turned over to the Jail. Both subjects had warrants out of Wyandotte County, Kansas for burglary and theft. They currently remain in the Bates County Jail.
