IMG_0017.jpg

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police were on scene after a male had barricaded himself Tuesday night at a local hotel.

Kansas City, Kansas, police posted a tweet at 9 p.m. stating that they were on scene of a barricaded male subject at the Great Wolf Lodge located at 10401 Cabela Drive.

The male was contained into one room and part of the hotel had been evacuated.

About two hours later, police posted a tweet stating that the male is in custody.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.